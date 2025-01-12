Hi everyone, I wanted to boost two upcoming book events that I’ll be doing this month with two amazing indie bookstores!

First, on Thursday, January 16 I will be appearing at Fables Books in Goshen, IN. I will be joined by Cait West & Sara Moslener. Cait West is the author of Rift: A Memoir of Breaking Away from Christian Patriarchy, and Sara Moslener is author of Virgin Nation and the forthcoming book After Purity: Race, Sex, and Religion in White Christian America.

The event is free, but Fables Books is recommending that you reserve your spot.

Reserve Your Spot at Fables Books

Second, on 1/26/25 I will be speaking with Emily Autenrieth from A Seat At The Table Books in Elk Grove, CA for a virtual event: Queerness, Parenting, and Belief in Today’s America. Joining Emily and me in conversation will be Chris Tompkins, author of Raising LGBTQ Allies: A Parent’s Guide to Changing the Messages from the Playground.

Register on Eventbrite

I’m thrilled to be speaking at both these events and hope to have more to announce in the future.

January is filling up with travel and commitments. If you want me to speak to your group or appear on your podcast/show, send me a message, or better yet, an email.