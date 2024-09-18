Pre-order the Book

In just over a week, Exvangelical & Beyond: How American Christianity Went Radical and the Movement That’s Fighting Back will be on sale. This reality continues to be absolutely surreal.

My hope is that this book can add to the ongoing conversations about belief & public life in American and elsewhere. White evangelicalism has accumulated so much power and influence over the course of my lifetime, and what it has chosen to do with that power is of consequence to all of us. It requires people of faith, people of changing faith, and people of no faith in dialogue with one another, in community with one another, and participating in the public & political spheres in meaningful and constructive alliances.

I do not presume to provide some one-size-fits-all solution to the various crises that face us in our religious & political spheres. But I do believe that there are valuable lessons to glean from the successes and failures of the last 10 years or so, as well as looking back to history to understand how we arrived at this moment.

Yet I am certain that the exvangelicals, ex-evangelicals, deconstructionists, decolonizers, and anyone else who has dissented with the dominant & powerful conservative publics have something valuable to contribute to these conversations, even as we disperse into other communities and develop new senses of self and belonging.

I am excited for this book to be available. I am excited to talk about it.

In fact, I’ve already started.

Recent Interviews & Coverage

As is the case with all authors on the book promotion grind, I am now on the podcast circuit. I recently appeared on Rock That Doesn’t Roll: The Story of Christian Music hosted by

& Andrew Gill

I also made an appearance on Go Home Bible, You’re Drunk with Justin Gentry & Tori Douglass:

I was also interviewed for a feature in The Chicago Reader, which was incredible.

I am sure that I will have more to share in the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, if you are in the Chicago-area, please come see me on 9/23/24 at Anderson’s Bookshop.

If you want me to come speak in your area, and have a bookshop, church, community center or other venue in mind, let me know by sending me an email at hello at exvangelicalpodcast.com with the subject line “Speaking Opportunity.” Or, just click on the button below to open your mail client and send me a message! Virtual events are welcome as well, including podcast and YouTube channel appearances.

