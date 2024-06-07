❌+📚 An interview with Cait West
Author of Rift: A Memoir of Breaking Away from Christian Patriarchy
Today I'm sharing my recent conversation with, author of Rift: A Memoir of Breaking Away from Christian Patriarchy. It’s available on Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts.
(If you haven’t done so already, subscribe to this newsletter. Hit that subscribe button below 👇🏻)
This is a great debut memoir from West and a wonderful addition to this growing genre of books. I was very grateful to be able to talk to her. You can buy the book (and support this show) by using this affiliate link.
Follow Blake on Threads & Instagram @brchastain_
Follow Cait West on Threads & Instagram @caitwestwrites.
Exvangelical & Beyond Goodreads Giveaway!
TarcherPerigee & Goodreads are doing an advanced copy giveaway for my book, Exvangelical & Beyond! Enter to win 1 of 25 advance copies today through 6/21/24.
Capitalism Corner
If you want to support my work, please do so by upgrading to a paid subscription. I’ve lost a lot of direct support over the last six months, and every subscription helps cover the cost of producing the show as well as costs I cover for IMG. 25% of net proceeds are donated. Read more here.
The Post-Evangelical Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.