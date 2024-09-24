Photo credit: Emily Chastain

The day has finally come: Exvangelical & Beyond: How American Christianity Went Radical and the Movement That’s Fighting Back is now available everywhere. The book officially launched last night with a reading at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, IL - a sixth-generation, women-owned independent bookstore.

Reading from Exvangelical & Beyond at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, IL. Photo credit: Emily Chastain.

I’m so excited for this book to be out in the world. I don’t take a single moment for granted. I’m so thankful to Tarcher Perigee for the opportunity to publish with them, to Lauren O’Neal for being an incredible editor, and to my agent

for your guidance. I’m so thankful to all my friends and colleagues who encouraged me along the way.

I’m very thankful to all the writers who endorsed my book: Reza Aslan,

,

, David Gushee, Katherine Stewart,

, and

.

Endorsements of Exvangelical & Beyond.

I have so much gratitude for all the friends and family who have encouraged me along the way: in particular everyone who has been part of Irreverent, the current and former modmins of the Exvangelical facebook group, to Dan & Mike, and to everyone I’ve met because of the podcast and those who have shared a small part of their stories with me.

As I’ve written recently here, I hope that my book can be a helpful addition to the growing conversations we have about faith, personal identity, and society.

I’m overflowing with gratitude. I’ll be sending notes and making public posts expressing my thanks for a long time to come.

In the meantime, I’m going to make the most of enjoying today, and share some of the great conversations I’ve had on podcasts recently.

Recent Press & Podcast Appearances

I was interviewed for The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast, which was released today:

An excerpt of the book has also been published in TeenVogue today:

And I returned to the inimitable

’s show, Chapel Probation to discuss the book:

Be sure to subscribe to keep up with all the other appearances!