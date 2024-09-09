Last week, I opened my front door and found four boxes waiting for me. They held copies of my book, which were printed in and shipped from my hometown. It felt like a full circle moment. I’ve wanted to be a writer since middle school, if not before - I interviewed a local author for a school assignment about your dream job - and in just a couple weeks I will be a published author myself. The path here was long. The joy on my face is real.

I don’t take it for granted.

The next step of this journey continues in two weeks at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, IL, where I will be having an event to celebrate the release of the book.

Anderson’s is owned and operated by 5th generation booksellers. In their words, Anderson’s mission is “[t]o share our passion and knowledge of books and build community through great reads, good company, and engaging conversations for all ages. We are committed to providing exceptional customer service through which our devotion to independence, inclusion, and diversity can be felt by all.” I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to speak here.

If you’re in the area, I hope to see you at event! You can register below.

Register for the 9/23/24 Event

As I’ve shared on Threads, this bookstore isn’t very far from where I went to high school, so it will be as if one of those “I’m Sorry For What I Said As An Evangelical Teenager” stickers came to life.

I hope to see you there, but if you can’t make it—hopefully I can see you in your region? Which brings me to my next point….

Invite me to speak in your area (or on your podcast!)

If you want me to come speak in your area, and have a bookshop, church, community center or other venue in mind, let me know by sending me an email at hello at exvangelicalpodcast.com with the subject line “Speaking Opportunity.” Or, just click on the button below to open your mail client and send me a message! Virtual events are welcome as well, including podcast and YouTube channel appearances.

Invite Blake to Speak

I will be updating the new Events page of Post-Ev Post as more appearances are scheduled.

As we approach the launch of Exvangelical & Beyond, you can expect me to share more about that work. I hope new and old readers alike will indulge me as I promote it here - this is part of being an author in today’s market. If you aren’t already subscribed, you can do so here.