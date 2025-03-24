I’m writing this from a warm, undisclosed location outside the Midwest while on Spring Break with my family. My face is as red as Bob the Tomato’s, and my heart is filled with gratitude.

Today marks 6 months since my first book, Exvangelical & Beyond, was published. I’ve shared—somewhere, I think on Bluesky—that I was worried that the book was written for a world that in some sense no longer exists because Trump Admin 2.0 has already upended so much. I now recognize that for the dark thought it was—wrapped up in the emotion of the moment when I wrote that particular missive. I think the book has much to offer, and hold fast to the belief that it will find its way to the people that need it, when they need it.

I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to publish the book, and thankful for every chance I’ve had to talk about it.

I am also grateful for a better sense of self-awareness. Historically, March has been a difficult month for my family; we had several years where the worst things to happen in a given year would happen in the space between February and April. Even when something bad doesn’t occur, the memory of Marches past linger. Things slip, rituals and habits fall to the wayside. Even things like posting updates here or on my podcasts simply don’t happen.

To that end, I’ll start officially recognizing this reality. I don’t have a pithy term for it, whether it’s ’sabbatical,’ or ‘hiatus,’ or ‘break,’ or whatever. But come March, I’ll be scarce.

It‘s good to know one’s limits.

With that, I’m going to return to my vacation. I’ll be back soon to share more about some exciting projects I’m working on.

Be well.