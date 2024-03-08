Matthew Sheffield on Mormonism & Evangelicalism, RW Media, and the 2024 Election
This week I'm joined byfrom . We discuss Mormonism & evangelicalism, his experiences in right-wing media, and the 2024 election. It's a broad-reaching conversation that I hope you enjoy.
Follow Matthew's work at Flux, including the podcasts Theory of Change, Doomscroll, and So This Just Happened.
Show Notes/Links:
I appeared on Theory of Change last October, check it out here.
We discuss the findings from this CNN article re: the SC GOP primaries and Matthew's piece about authoritarianism.
