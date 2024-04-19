❌+📚 New episode of The Good Books: Hell Is a World Without You by Jason Kirk
It’s time for another episode of The Good Books, my author interview series.
In today's episode I talk to, author of the novel Hell Is a World Without You. If you ever wanted to know what it was like to be a hormonal evangelical teenage boy in the late-90s/early oughts (or want to revisit your mindset if you were that teenage boy), this is the book for you.
This is a fun conversation. You can purchase the book through your local bookseller, via Post Ev Post's bookshop.org page, or via this Amazon link if you are in the Kindle ecosystem.
Subscribe to Jason's newsletter here.
Support this show with a paid subscription to Post-Ev Post.
Exvangelical is a production of The Post Evangelical Post, LLC
The Post-Evangelical Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber (25% of net proceeds are donated).