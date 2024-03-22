❌ | New episode: Sarah McCammon, Author of The Exvangelicals
NPR political correspondent Sarah McCammon joins the show.
Today I'm publishing conversation with, NPR political correspondent and author of The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church. We talk about her personal experiences within white evangelicalism as well as how that informed her role as a journalist covering the 2015-2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, as well as how media coverage of religion & social life has changed since then.
