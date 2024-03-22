Today I'm publishing conversation with

, NPR political correspondent and author of

. We talk about her personal experiences within white evangelicalism as well as how that informed her role as a journalist covering the 2015-2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, as well as how media coverage of religion & social life has changed since then.

You can purchase her book, and support this show, by purchasing it from The Post-Evangelical Post's Bookshop.org page here.

Exvangelical is a production of The Post-Evangelical Post.

Share