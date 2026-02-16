Hi everyone,

Most folks will likely have been receiving emails from me from my new domain, blakechastain.com. At the end of 2025, I left my job and am now pursuing full-time work as an author and podcaster (read more here).

I’ve been publishing podcasts, including video, over on YouTube and elsewhere for the last several weeks. (Subscribing directly to my YouTube channel would be a huge help, creator economy-wise.)

I don’t think I’m going to write a full-fledged “I’m moving off Substack, here’s why” post, but I do want to highlight recent things I’ve been doing, which include having moved the majority of my publishing off of Substack.

I broke down what I’m focusing on in this post.

My first essay of the year was published here.

And in this essay, I elaborated further about why I’m working to expand my focus beyond a focus on deconstruction, etc and endeavor to speak to authors across a variety of genres:

“The reason I am drawn toward speaking to and highlighting the work of authors in particular is because if someone has gone through the process of writing an entire book about something, that means they’ve spent a long time thinking about their topic, and the wisdom and insight they have to share is valuable. Furthermore, those insights can deepen our understanding of what is happening in the news and in the world beyond the headlines. And in a media environment reading for pleasure has plunged 40% over 2 decades in the US, and 28% of U.S. adults between 16-65 read below a third grade level, encouraging and engaging with reading has its own value. If my interviews get people curious enough to seek out a book, I will consider that a win.”

Most Recent Interviews

All of these interviews are also available as audio podcasts on your favorite podcast app.

Here’s my interview with Sara Moslener, author of After Purity:

Here’s my interview with Josiah Hesse, author of On Fire for God:

Here’s my interview with Katherine Stewart, author of Money, Lies, and God:

Upcoming NYC Event on March 8, 2026

ll be appearing alongside Mattie Jo Cowsert, Josiah Hesse, and B.K. O’Connor in less than a month in Brooklyn for an event at Urbane Arts Club. That event, called From Pews to Prose, will also feature Mattie Jo Cowsert & B.K. O'Connor and is happening on Sunday March 8th.

I’m not clear if Substack will need to be a place I co-publish things to or not, or if the network effect will be strong enough to make me return to the site. For the time, you can find me over at the new site. I hope you’ll join me.

Visit the new site