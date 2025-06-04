📚The Good Books: Disciples of White Jesus with Angela Denker
On the radicalization of American boyhood.
Enjoy this interview I had withabout her latest book, Disciples of White Jesus: The Radicalization of American Boyhood. This book is valuable for anyone who wants to understand the forces attempting to shape white Christian men and boys into a particular mold—and the consequences of that for all of us. I’ll let the rest of the conversation speak for itself.
Let’s Talk About Text - Ep 1
Elsewhere, we released the first full episode of. Scott & I spoke with Tori & Justin from the excellent podcast Go Home Bible, You’re Drunk.
