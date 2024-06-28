In this episode, I got to speak to Timothy Morton. They are the author of over 20 books, including the most recent, Hell: In Search of A Christian Ecology. Timothy is a recent convert to Christianity after decades exploring Buddhism and other philosophies, and their prior book Hyperobjects was very helpful in the development of my manuscript.

We talk about environmentalism, neologisms, hyperobjects, and much more.

This is a wide-ranging and lightly-edited interview. Content note: this conversation includes discussion of child abuse, sexual abuse, and complex PTSD.

Learn more about Timothy Morton's other books and works here.

Exvangelical is a production of The Post-Evangelical Post, LLC.

Exvangelical & Beyond received a starred review in Kirkus Reviews!

Here’s an excerpt from the review:

“In his highly readable first book, Chastain explains why the term found such deep resonance, especially in online spaces, among populations of people leaving the evangelical church and losing their faith, though not always both and not always in that order. As he carefully points out, “the term [exvangelical] acknowledges personal autonomy because, although it does define past experience, it...doesn’t try to dictate what people who leave evangelicalism should believe.””

