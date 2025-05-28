In this episode of The Good Books - my author-interview show - I spoke to Lucas FW Wilson about the anthology Shame-Sex Attraction: Survivor Stories of Conversion Therapy.

This is a visceral, moving collection that is another strong addition to the growing catalog of books that documents the harm of anti-LGBTQ theologies and practices. I hope you enjoy this conversation.

As a reminder for long-time readers, I started this new series recently to focus more explicitly on authors author interviews.

When appropriate, these interviews will be re-posted to the Exvangelical feed as well.

After months of not knowing exactly what to say, I’m glad to be releasing interviews and other content again.

