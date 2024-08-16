❌ + 📚The Good Books: Tia Levings, author of A Well-Trained Wife
Tia Levings joins the show to discuss her memoir
On the latest episode of Exvangelical, I spoke to, author of the memoir A Well-Trained Wife: My Escape from Christian Patriarchy. You may know Tia from the Amazon docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, or from her newsletter, .
Her memoir is visceral and powerful, and just joined the bestseller list.
Content warning: Tia's story is a survivor story and includes aspects of trauma and abuse.
Please note that Descript (my editing software) was over-zealous in removing "filler words" so while I usually remove my "ums" as much as possible, I had to publish this episode with them intact.
