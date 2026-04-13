(This post was originally shared on blakechastain.com.)

Last week, as Christians around the world celebrated the culmination of Holy Week on Easter Sunday, Donald Trump, acting President of the United States, began observing his what I call “Unholy Week.”

Unsatisfied with the mindshare Jesus of Nazareth was receiving on Easter, he posted about his ongoing war in Iran, threatening:

Thus concluded 🤦🏻 Facepalm Sunday, the first day of Unholy Week.

Two days later, he returned to his Temu Twitter and threatened genocide, writing that:

While we all braced for the worst, a ceasefire was reached. We have never been more grateful for 🌮 T.A.C.O. Tuesday 🌮, the third day of Unholy Week.

On Melania Thursday, Trump’s wife took the spotlight from her husband, issuing a statement attempting to distance herself from Epstein, in what some consider a pre-emptive move in advance of an upcoming news story.

Thus concluded the fifth day of Unholy Week.

On Gawdy Friday, Trump unveiled the plans for an unnecessary and tacky Triumphal Arch to be built in D.C.

Thus concluded the sixth day of Unholy Week.

And on Egotistical Sunday, the president unveiled his senility-ridden AI image of him as Jesus...

...the cursed result of the worst Fusion Dance merger the world has ever seen.

He also kept his beef with Pope Leo going for some reason.

Thus ended Unholy Week.

It sure does suck that this guy is somehow still our leader.