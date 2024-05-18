May is a whirlwind.

In a prior phase of life, I was an earnest writing major who had a beat-up used copy of T.S. Eliot at the ready. I still do, in fact—this little volume was on the bookshelf behind my desk and took me less than a minute to locate.

I bring up Eliot because while he famously wrote that “April is the cruellest month,” I believe that May might be the busiest—especially for parents.

The comedian Dustin Nickerson captures it perfectly in this video:

So while I closed April with a bang—by sharing the cover & pre-order page for my forthcoming book—I feel as if I’m just now getting a sense of equilibrium and May is suddenly half over and I haven’t shared anything here.

If you’re wondering why, it’s just sheer busyness.

But since I haven’t been able to record new episodes, that means I get to re-share this conversation I had with Scott Okamoto from last May.

More soon!

