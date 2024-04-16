The Post-Evangelical Post
I Don't Know How to Reappear/Reconnect Online
I Don't Know How to Reappear/Reconnect Online

a follow-up of sorts
Blake Chastain
Apr 16, 2024
This is PEP Talk, my short-form show for paid subscribers—today this episode goes to my whole list.

On this episode I talk about my difficulty reconnecting online after long absences, of which I’ve had a few in the past couple of years.

It’s a follow-up of sorts to the most popular post on this page:

I Still Haven't Socially Recovered from Lockdown.

Blake Chastain
·
June 4, 2023
I Still Haven’t Socially Recovered from Lockdown.

Over the past few years I’ve stopped believing in a lot of things. Some of those things are theological, some are political, some are social. I have less faith in politics. I have less faith in governance. I have less faith in media, both mainstream and socia…

Read full story

You can listen to the episode or read through the transcript. Let me know what you think by leaving a comment.

