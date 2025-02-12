The Post-Evangelical Post
PEP Talk: 2/11/2025
Blake Chastain
Feb 12, 2025
1
1
Transcript

In this episode, released to all subscribers, I talk about what’s been happening in the government the last few weeks, posting through it, and close with some thoughts from bell hooks.

PEP Talk is generally available for paid subscribers, and in 2025 I hope to publish this extemporaneous show on Tuesdays. You can support my work for $5/month or $50/year, and 25% of net proceeds go to support White Homework and The Religious Exemption Accountability Project. Paid support has declined by 25% lately, and I would greatly appreciate it if you are able.

