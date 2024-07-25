Today Tarcher Perigee is opening up entries for the Exvangelical & Beyond launch team! Entries are open through Friday, August 2nd.

To qualify, simply pre-order the book and submit proof of purchase on the Launch Team website.

50 members will be chosen at random to receive an early digital download of the book plus exclusive bonus content, as well as tips on helping spread the word far and wide.

Join The Launch Team

Each day the book launch gets closer, it gets more real and more surreal. It’s an odd feeling.

My mantra of late has been “I don’t take it for granted.” Whether you’ve followed my work for a long time or just learned of my writing and podcasting, I’d be honored if you applied to become a part of my launch team.