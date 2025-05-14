The Post-Evangelical Post

I've always thought original sin was damaging to people. I don't really understand it as I wasn't raised with the concept of it. I wonder if Sin is a way of explaining why there are evil people in the world. This is probably super heretical but in the bible and the stories it tells I see explanations for many phenomena experienced by people both spiritual (emotional) and mundane (physical) but not the reason for those phenomena, if that makes sense.

It saddens me to think about all that unnecessary spiritual guilt. I'm glad that you found a way to transform it, the love and connection of a great partner is certainly one of life's greatest gifts.

Thank you for sharing part of your story and an insight into another life.

