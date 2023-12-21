The Post-Evangelical Post

Matthew Sheffield on Mormonism & Evangelicalism, RW Media, and the 2024 Election
This week I'm joined by Matthew Sheffield from Flux. We discuss Mormonism & evangelicalism, his experiences in right-wing media, and the 2024 election…
  
Blake Chastain
PEP Talk, 3/4/2024
PEP Talk returns!
  
Blake Chastain
16:02

February 2024

On Evangelical Attempts to Delegitimize Their Critics
New wrinkles in the national election coverage cycles surrounding evangelicals
  
Blake Chastain
The Good Books (Re-Release): The Making of Biblical Womanhood with Beth Allison Barr
and some comments on the Atlantic piece from this week
  
Blake Chastain

January 2024

New episodes + new website?
New author interviews in the feed, and the Substack of it all
  
Blake Chastain

December 2023

Hope for 2024
Taking the long view on the longest night
  
Blake Chastain
1

November 2023

In Honor of Faiths That Don't Survive
On what happens when you must lay down one's faith for one's life.
  
Blake Chastain
2
White Christian Nationalists Can Accrue Power in Any Administration
and a note on the use of "Christian nationalism"
  
Blake Chastain

October 2023

Susbscriber thread
Reposting this here - please lmk what you’d like to see here in the near future while my attention is on my manuscript.
  
Blake Chastain
Upcoming rhythms
A note for paid subscribers especially.
  
Blake Chastain
❌ | Laura Anderson, Author of When Religion Hurts You
Laura Anderson returns to the show to discuss her new book.
  
Blake Chastain
❌ Matthias Roberts, author of Holy Runaways
Exvangelical returns from hiatus
  
Blake Chastain
